Dutch, Germans to send 3 Patriot missile defence systems to Slovakia



FILE PHOTO: Netherlands' Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren speaks during a NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron FILE PHOTO: Netherlands' Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren speaks during a NATO Defence Ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium, March 16, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

March 18, 2022

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Dutch government on Friday said it would send a Patriot missile defence system to Sliac, Slovakia, as part of NATO moves to strengthen air defences in Eastern Europe.

“The worsened safety situation in Europe as a reasult of the Russian invasion of Ukraine makes this contribution necessary,” Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in a statement.

Germany is also sending two Patriot systems to Slovakia, the statement said.

