Dutch F1 Grand Prix postponed to 2021 due to pandemic



FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the completely renewed Formula1 Grand Prix circuit in Zandvoort, Netherlands January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the completely renewed Formula1 Grand Prix circuit in Zandvoort, Netherlands January 29, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

May 28, 2020

(Reuters) – The Dutch Formula One Grand Prix at Zandvoort has been postponed to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Thursday.

The race at the seaside circuit would have been the country’s first since 1985.

“I had to look forward to it for 35 years, so I can wait another year,” Dutch Grand Prix sports director Jan Lammers said on the race website (www.dutchgp.com).

