Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 655 to 37,845, with 66 new deaths -authorities



A member of medical staff takes coronavirus test samples during drive-thru coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing, on a converted ice rink, in Alkmaar, Netherlands April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw A member of medical staff takes coronavirus test samples during drive-thru coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing, on a converted ice rink, in Alkmaar, Netherlands April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

April 26, 2020

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The Netherlands’ number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen by 655 to 37,845, health authorities said on Sunday, with 66 new deaths.

The country’s death toll stands at 4,475, the Netherlands’ Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

The RIVM cautioned it only reports confirmed cases, and actual numbers are higher.

