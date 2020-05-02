Dutch coronavirus cases pass 40,000



FILE PHOTO - Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's for restaurants which respect the 1.5m social distancing measure, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw FILE PHOTO - Customers wait outside on social distancing markings at a prototype location of fast food giant McDonald's for restaurants which respect the 1.5m social distancing measure, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Arnhem, Netherlands, May 1, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands has increased by 445 to 40,236, Dutch health authorities said on Saturday.

The National Institute for Public Health reported 94 new deaths, taking total COVID-19 fatalities to 4,987.

