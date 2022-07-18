Dutch commentator says govt. climate agenda part of ‘Great Reset’

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 7:02 AM PT – Monday, July 18, 2022

Dutch political commentator Ava Vlaardingerbroek said her country is ground zero for the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset agenda. While speaking to the media, the commentator asserted the government of the Netherlands is following a globalist climate agenda, which demands the reduction of nitrogen emissions regardless of the effects on food supply.

This has caused farmers to protest for weeks on end. She said that the government is going so hard against Dutch farmers in particular because they understand the deep ties the government has to the globalist agenda.

“The farmers are well aware that what’s happening here is not just the Dutch government imposing their policies on them,” explained the political commentator. “They understand that this is part of the larger agenda. You know, like I said before, these regulations need to be realized before 2030. Rings a bell, right? This is all part of the 2030 Agenda.”

Vlaardingerbroek went on to say that the Netherlands, along with Canada and their vaccine mandates on truckers, are the test sites for the global agenda.

Eva Vlaardingerbroek explains farmer rebellion

Source: Free Your Mind, Rebel News pic.twitter.com/gadWrTYssr — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) July 15, 2022

Farmers in the Netherlands have protested the restrictions for two weeks as the government threatens to take land from farmers who refuse to comply with the climate goals.