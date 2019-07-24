Dutch Blade Runner star Rutger Hauer dies at 75 -ANP



FILE PHOTO: Actor Rutger Hauer of the movie "The Mill and the Cross", poses for the media before the screening of the film during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) FILE PHOTO: Actor Rutger Hauer of the movie "The Mill and the Cross", poses for the media before the screening of the film during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, January 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

July 24, 2019

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch actor Rutger Hauer, best known for his role in 1982 science fiction classic Blade Runner, died on July 19 after a short illness, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Wednesday, citing his family. He was 75.

Hauer appeared in a total of over 100 Dutch and international movies. He won a Golden Globe in 1988 for his role in Escape from Sobibor.

(Reporting by Bart Meijer, Editing by William Maclean)