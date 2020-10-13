Dustin Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

October 13, 2020

(Reuters) – World number one Dustin Johnson has tested positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old American, who last competed at September’s U.S. Open, has withdrawn from this week’s CJ Cup in Las Vegas in light of the diagnosis as he begins to self-isolate, the Tour added.

Johnson notified Tour officials that he was experiencing symptoms and was administered a test, with the positive result forcing his withdrawal from the event, the Tour said.

“Obviously, I am very disappointed,” Johnson said.

“I was really looking forward to competing this week, but will do everything I can to return as quickly as possible. I have already had a few calls with the Tour’s medical team and appreciate all the support and guidance they have given me.”

Johnson has had a sensational year, winning his first FedExCup championship at East Lake last month before taking home PGA Tour Player of the Year honours for the second time.

First alternate J.T. Poston will replace Johnson in the field.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Toby Davis and Ken Ferris)