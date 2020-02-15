Duplantis betters own pole vault world record in Glasgow



February 15, 2020

(Reuters) – World silver medalist Mondo Duplantis bettered his own pole vault world record set last week by easily clearing 6.18 meters at the World Athletics Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix on Saturday.

American-born Swede Duplantis’ previous record came last Saturday with an effort of 6.17 meters in Torun, Poland as he eclipsed the mark of 6.16 meters set by Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in February 2014 in Donetsk, Ukraine.

