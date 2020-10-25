Dunkin’ Brands prepares to sell itself, go private: NYT

October 25, 2020

(Reuters) – The parent of the Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin Robbins chains, Dunkin Brands Group Inc <DNKN.O>, is nearing a deal to sell itself to a private equity-backed restaurant company for $106 per share, the New York Times said on Sunday citing sources.

Dunkin is preparing sell itself to Inspire Brands, a multi-brand restaurant company, and the deal could be made public as soon as Monday, the newspaper https://nyti.ms/3ooOtL9 reported, citing two people with knowledge of the negotiations.

Dunkin’ Brands did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)