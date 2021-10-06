Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed rejects UK court’s hacking findings



FILE PHOTO: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of Dubai, attends the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Christopher Pike FILE PHOTO: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of Dubai, attends the World Government Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 11, 2018. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

October 6, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum on Wednesday rejected the findings https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/dubais-sheikh-mohammed-ordered-phones-ex-wife-lawyers-be-hacked-uk-court-says-2021-10-06 by a British court that he had hacked the phones of his ex-wife and her lawyers, saying the rulings were unfair and based on an incomplete picture.

“I have always denied the allegations made against me and I continue to do so. These matters concern supposed operations of State security,” Mohammed said in a statement.

“Neither the Emirate of Dubai nor the UAE are party to these proceedings and they did not participate in the hearing. The findings are therefore inevitably based on an incomplete picture.

“In addition, the findings were based on evidence that was not disclosed to me or my advisers. I therefore maintain that they were made in a manner which was unfair.”

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Mike Collett-White)