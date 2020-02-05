Dubai airport passenger traffic drops in 2019, first time ever



FILE PHOTO: A general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

February 5, 2020

DOHA (Reuters) – Dubai International Airport, a major air transit hub, handled 86.4 million passengers in 2019, fewer than the previous year and marked the first time annual traffic has fallen.

The world’s busiest airport for international travelers since 2014 blamed 3.1% drop on a temporary runway closure, the collapse of India’s Jet Airways <JET.NS>, and the worldwide grounding of the Boeing <BA.N> 737 MAX.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)