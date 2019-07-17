Drug smugglers in Mexico are sawing through parts of the U.S. border wall

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 3:05 PM PT — Saturday, November 2, 2019

Smugglers based in Mexico are reportedly cutting large holes in the southern border wall of the United States. According to several Saturday reports, Mexican gang members are now trafficking drugs to the U.S. by using cordless power tools to cut holes along the wall.

Agents told reporters the tools they are purchasing can be bought for 100 dollars and can cut through the metal in minutes. The smugglers are also attempting to hide the breaches by returning the cut in the wall to its original position or by the using color matched putty.

“The cartels will continue to innovate — they’re not just going to leave San Diego because the wall gets better,” stated U.S. Border Patrol Chief Ronald Vitiello. “That’s life on the border.”

Agents are on the lookout for breaches and have sent welding crews to repair the damaged sections of the wall. Despite the installation of more advanced security monitoring systems along the border, the wall remains, as officials put it, “not the most evolved design.”

“They are the most evolved that we could pay for,” stated Vitiello. “We never said they would be an end-all, be-all.”