Dream Global REIT to be bought by Blackstone funds in $4.7 billion deal



The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid The ticker and trading information for Blackstone Group is displayed at the post where it is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

September 16, 2019

(Reuters) – Dream Global Real Estate Investment Trust <DRG_u.TO> said on Sunday it is to be bought by funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc <BX.N> in a C$6.2 billion ($4.69 billion) deal.

Blackstone will pay C$16.79 in cash for each Dream Global unit to acquire all of the office and industrial property manager’s subsidiaries and assets, according to a statement from Dream Global.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)