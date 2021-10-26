DraftKings walks away from offer to buy Entain



FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past a branch of Ladbrokes in London, Britain December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past a branch of Ladbrokes in London, Britain December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

October 26, 2021

(Reuters) -U.S. betting firm DraftKings Inc has walked away from making a formal offer to buy Entain after considering a $22.4 billion buyout proposal for the British gambling company, it said on Tuesday.

“After several discussions with Entain leadership, DraftKings has decided that it will not make a firm offer for Entain at this time,” DraftKings Chief Executive Officer Jason Robins said in a statement.

“We are highly confident in our ability to maintain a leadership position and achieve our long-term growth plans in the rapidly growing North America market,” Robins added.

DraftKings shares jumped 7% in premarket trading in New York, while Entain shares fell 11% on the London Stock Exchange, on track for their worst day since January.

