Dr. Slaoui: Third vaccine approval possibly in 4-6 weeks

UPDATED 3:15 PM PT – Sunday, January 3, 2021

Operation Warp Speed Chief Moncef Slaoui said a new COVID-19 vaccine could be approved in the coming weeks.

In an interview Sunday, Dr. Slaoui said more than 17 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have already been shipped. He also added that five vaccines are currently in Phase 3 trials and a third vaccine could see FDA approval in the next four to six weeks.

He mentioned it will be some time before experts know how long after vaccination a person can pass the virus to others.

“Those studies, frankly, are going to be based on observational data into the population,” Dr. Slaoui stated. “I don’t think we will have data before late in the spring. But I can’t give you an exact date.”

He said the new coronavirus variant, first detected in the U.K., should be under control with the current vaccines. He reassured the COVID-19 variant is not more deadly to the population than the current virus.

