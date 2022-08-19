Dr. Oz voices support for Israel, energy independence

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:55 AM PT – Friday, August 19, 2022

Pennsylvania Republican Senate Candidate, Doctor Mehmet Oz, cleared the air on his main policy points in an effort to turn the tides of his upcoming race.

Oz was hosted by the Republican Jewish Coalition in Philadelphia on Thursday. During the event, Oz was introduced by former US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, who formally endorsed the Republican.

Oz graciously accepted the endorsement and reassured his benefactor of his support for the State of Israel. The doctor accused members of the far-left, like his opponent Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman (D-Pa.), of viewing the world in Marxist terms by choosing Palestine over Israel because they see the Palestinians as the oppressed.

The celebrity surgeon later shifted his focus to domestic politics by trying to set himself apart from Fetterman in audience’s eyes. Oz painted a picture of fiscal responsibility and energy independence.



“I believe that we have, in this country, a budget that works without bankrupting some of the most needed in our population with raging inflation.,” said Oz. “I believe that we can protect our country within all of the above energy policy that gives us energy, not just as an opportunity for revenue and jobs, but also for Todd Amis and to help our allies overseas, autonomy and help our allies overseas. The Green New Deal slot is flawed.”

Oz also voiced his support for securing the border, combating the opioid crisis and fixing the American medical system. However, his viewpoints contrast with Fetterman. The Lieutenant Governor has said that he agrees with Senator Bernie Sanders on every major policy point. The Republican said he is ready to accepted any opportunity to spar with Fetterman on stage and is ready to make him clarify his stance on foreign policy.

Although the two men have never debated, Fetterman has fired shots at Oz on Twitter. He has painted him as a carpet bagger and an elitist.

Someone who doesn’t even know how many homes they own can NOT be trusted to fight for actual Pennsylvanians Dude is completely out of touch + is not one of us 💯 — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) August 17, 2022

However, Oz pointed out that Fetterman’s wealthy parents financially supported his family for the 13-years while he served as the mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, a part-time job paying $150 a year. Fetterman allegedly began supporting himself when he was sworn in as Lieutenant Governor in 2019 at the ripe age of 49.

I purchased my houses with MY money. You lived off your parents until you were almost 50. Regular people don’t mooch off their parents when they’re 50. Get off the couch John! https://t.co/4k3RQhi6SQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) August 17, 2022

Oz’s speech is part of a broader effort to out-campaign his opponent. He is currently fighting to overcome an 18-points deficit in the polls.