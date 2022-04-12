Dr. Fauci recommends 4th COVID shot for those over the age of 50

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:08 AM PT – Tuesday, April 12, 2022

It appears Dr. Anthony Fauci is back doing the media rounds, just in time to urge everyone over age 50 to get a fourth COVID vaccine dose. While speaking to Joy Reid on Monday, the NIAID director was asked about an uptick in cases caused by an Omicron sub-variant just after Philadelphia announced it was bringing back forced masking.

The city’s Public Health Department announced Monday that starting April 18 masks will be required in all indoor public spaces, including, schools, businesses, restaurants and government buildings. The department said the mask mandate is tied to the COVID response levels, adding they want to protect the most vulnerable residents.

🧵 Due to increasing COVID-19 cases, @PhiladelphiaGov will move to Level 2: Mask Precautions beginning today. In order to provide a one-week education period for businesses, masks will be required in all indoor public spaces as of Monday, April 18, 2022. (1/4) — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) April 11, 2022

Dr. Fauci said that due to waning immunity and a pullback of restrictions in most places, the case increase was expected. The nations highest paid unelected bureaucrat said he thinks much of the country will see an increase in cases and recommended older Americans get their fourth dose.

According to reports, there was an average of 142 new cases in Philadelphia in recent days, although hospitalizations remain relatively low at 46 people. Meanwhile, the fourth dose is only recommended for those over 50, for now, and a fifth dose is also reportedly being discussed.