Dr. Fauci: J&J unlikely to be outright canceled

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 30: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. Top federal health officials are expected to discuss efforts for safely getting back to work and school during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 30: Dr. Anthony Fauci is shown during hearing on June 30, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Al Drago – Pool/Getty Images)

UPDATED 9:13 AM PT – Sunday, April 18, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested he expects officials to make a decision on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Friday.

During an interview on Sunday, Fauci stated he doubts very seriously the vaccine will be outright cancelled. Instead, he believes regulators are likely to issue a warning or restriction for the shot.

Johnson & Johnson vaccine vials against the COVID-19 coronavirus are seen at the Klerksdorp Hospital as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign on February 18, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

Johnson & Johnson vaccine vials against the COVID-19 coronavirus are seen on February 18, 2021. (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

 

“It may be by the time you get to Friday, that they will say ‘OK, we’ve looked into it now, here are some of the restrictions.’ But I think it would’ve been too early to have restrictions without looking more closely at it,” Fauci explained.

Questions arose around the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a handful of recipients developed severe blood clots and one died.

