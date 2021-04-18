Dr. Fauci: J&J unlikely to be outright canceled

OAN Newsroom

Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested he expects officials to make a decision on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Friday.

During an interview on Sunday, Fauci stated he doubts very seriously the vaccine will be outright cancelled. Instead, he believes regulators are likely to issue a warning or restriction for the shot.

“It may be by the time you get to Friday, that they will say ‘OK, we’ve looked into it now, here are some of the restrictions.’ But I think it would’ve been too early to have restrictions without looking more closely at it,” Fauci explained.

Questions arose around the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a handful of recipients developed severe blood clots and one died.

