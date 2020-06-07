Dr. Fauci: China could have done more to stop COVID-19

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:45 PM PT — Sunday, June 7, 2020

On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci slammed Chinese authorities over their handling of coronavirus whistleblowers. During a recent interview, he claimed Chinese authorities did a disservice to the world by stopping scientists in the country from speaking openly about the coronavirus during the initial outbreak.

The Chinese Communist Party began censoring its health officials when the outbreak started in December. Fauci has said this move cost several lives.

“I think the Chinese authorities that did not allow the scientists to speak out as openly and transparently as they could have really did a disservice,” he stated.

According to the doctor, if China had allowed experts to speak earlier, countries could have taken measures to prevent the number of cases seen today.

Fauci also added he was cautiously optimistic a vaccine may be ready by the end of the year.