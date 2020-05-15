Dr. Fauci cautious about durability of vaccine, remains optimistic

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:37 AM PT — Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he hopes to have hundreds of millions of coronavirus vaccine doses by 2021. In an interview Tuesday, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director also discussed the possibility that several vaccine candidates could be ready at the same time.

Dr. Fauci reported the biotech company Moderna expects to begin phase three of its vaccine trials in July. He noted that the drug’s response to infections, already being seen in people’s immune systems, gives him hope that experts will be able to create a protective vaccine.

“If we mimic safely, natural infection with our vaccine we will be able to induce a response in a person that would be equivalent to the response that natural infection induces and thereby does prevent infection or at least prevent disease,” he explained.

We just announced that the first participants in each age cohort have been dosed in the Phase 2 study of our mRNA vaccine (mRNA-1273) against novel coronavirus. Read more: https://t.co/woPlKz1bZC #mRNA pic.twitter.com/9VGUoJu5cS — Moderna (@moderna_tx) May 29, 2020

Dr. Fauci did express caution about how long the vaccine will provide immunity with an estimate as low as six-months. He said if this is the case, companies could face the logistic challenge of providing multiple doses.