Dr. Fauci: 2nd wave of coronavirus ‘not inevitable’

UPDATED 12:25 PM PT — Friday, June 5, 2020

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a second wave of the coronavirus is not inevitable.

On Friday, the government’s top infectious disease expert stated if people are tested early on and contact tracing is administered, the nation can avoid another surge in cases later this year.

He has said the U.S. seems to be headed in the right direction. Many states have seen a dramatic drop in COVID-19 related deaths and hospitalizations since lockdowns were lifted.

“There’s always the question of what happens when you get to the fall, if you’re talking about an entire year. We don’t inevitably have to have a second wave. I mean, people talk about it, but it doesn’t necessarily have to occur.” – Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

A second-wave of the coronavirus pandemic isn’t inevitable, Dr. Anthony Fauci says. https://t.co/Gdnj56aewD pic.twitter.com/g7VvAITCAE — CNBC (@CNBC) June 5, 2020

Dr. Fauci remains cautiously optimistic that as the American economy continues to reopen, we will witness an ongoing decline in cases.