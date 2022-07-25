Dr. Anthony Fauci defends vaccine mandates, says COVID jab ‘very good’ at stopping severe diseases

OAN NEWSROOM

White House Chief Medical Adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci has continued to defend COVID-19 vaccine mandates. In a recent interview, he was asked why vaccines are still mandated in many places when he himself was quoted as saying that everyone would come into contact with COVID and most would contract it anyway.Fauci said vaccines, particularly boosters, prevent progression of the disease to hospitalization as the reason for the continued push.

Fauci, who tested positive for the virus twice, also praised his Paxlovid regimen as he said it gave him a relatively mild disease. Meanwhile, the President’s physician said Joe Biden’s COVID symptoms are almost completely resolved. Dr. Kevin O’Connor gave the update Monday in a letter to Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

President Trump gets #COVID: “It’s the end of the world!” Fauci and Biden get COVID: “No big deal.” — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) July 25, 2022

O’Connor said the President is experiencing nasal congestion and hoarseness, but other than that his pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain normal. Biden completed his fourth treatment of Paxolvid and will continue taking the medication as planned. He will also continue to isolate according CDC recommendations.

According to reports from governments around the world, people who received the COVID vaccines are suffering far more injuries and deaths than those who didn’t. One America’s Pearson Sharp has more.

