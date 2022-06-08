Dozens of women file tort claims against FBI seeking more

OAN NEWSROOM

Dozens of women filed federal tort claims against the FBI over it’s mishandling of sexual abuse allegations against disgraced former USA gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar.

The claims were reportedly filed Wednesday, on behalf of more than 90 women who were abused by Nassar and seek more than $1 billion in damages. Among those seeking damages are Olympic winning gold medalist Simon Biles, Aly Raisman and Mckayla Maroney.

“If the FBI had simply done it’s job, Nassar would have been stopped before he ever had the chance to abuse hundreds of girls, including me,” said former University of Michigan gymnast Samantha Roy.

A report from the DOJ’s inspector general last year found the agency failed to act after agents received the first allegations against Nassar back in 2015. FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged major mistakes.

“I’m especially sorry that there were people at the FBI who had their own chance to stop this monster back in 2015 and failed, voiced Wray. “That’s inexcusable.”

At that same hearing, Biles shared that an “entire system” enabled the abuse. Maroney recalled “dead silence” when she talked to FBI agents about Nassar.

The Justice Department in May said that it would not pursue criminal charges against former agents who were accused of giving inaccurate or incomplete responses during the inspector general’s investigation.

Michigan State University agreed to pay $500 million to more than 300 women and girls who were assaulted by Nassar. USA Gymnastics and the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee made a $380 million settlement.