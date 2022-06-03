Donut stores offering freebies to celebrate Nat’l Donut Day

OAN NEWSROOM

If you need an excuse to have a sweet treat Friday, look no further because it’s National Donut Day. No matter what your favorite is, the sizzling of fried dough is the sign of a sugary breakfast and an office staple.

The deep-fried delicacy dates back to the 1800s. In 1847, New England Sea Captain Hanson Gregory found his ship’s fried dough treats too greasy, yet uncooked in the middle. Gregory claimed to have punched a hole in the center of the dough using a tin pepper container thus creating the iconic shape.

National Donut Day was created by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor the “donut lassies” who served the pastries to soldiers during war.

Donuts are not just an American tradition, they’re worldwide. South Africa has koeksisters, Slovenia has krofi, while the Scottish refer to them as yum-yums.

Krispy Kreme is offering a free donut to every customer and Dunkin Donuts is doing the same, but only if you buy a drink too.

Happy #NationalDoughnutDay! 🍩 It's the best day of the year! Celebrate with ANY doughnut FREE! 🎉🥳 In shop TODAY, 6/3 only—hurry in! & don't forget our BOGO deal—$1 Original Glazed dozen with ANY dozen purchase! Promocode BOGO1 online. pic.twitter.com/AS7MyfvBGi — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) June 3, 2022

You can visit your local donut shop to see if they are offering any deals.

