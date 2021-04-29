Donald Trump Jr. says Rep. Cheney does not represent conservatives

Trending

UPDATED 8:18 AM PT – Thursday, April 29, 2021

Donald Trump Jr. recently weighed in on Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) potential 2024 presidential bid.

In a recent video, Trump Jr. said running as a Democrat would be more in line with her “swamp instincts.” He then highlighted her attempts to impeach President Trump and her desire to stay in endless wars.

Trump Jr. went on to scoff at the idea of Cheney headlining the Republican ticket and said she doesn’t represent current conservative values.

“Someone who would literally be one of the most hated people in Washington D.C. by the media if she actually went along with the conservative values of today’s Republican Party, but as soon as she goes against Trump they give her a lot of freebies,” he explained.

Trump Jr. said if Cheney runs for president, he will put in the strongest possible effort to ensure conservatism isn’t destroyed.

