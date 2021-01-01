Donald Trump Jr. outlines future of MAGA movement

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:42 AM PT – Sunday, February 7, 2021

President Trump’s oldest son, Don Jr. highlighted what is next for his family and the MAGA movement. On Friday, Trump posted a video to Telegram of his father saying “we haven’t finished yet.”

Trump added on to that, saying plans for the future have been brewing for a while. He said everyone’s hard work during the last four years did not go to waste, assuring he is going to stay engaged and make sure candidates who really represent the people get elected in the future.

“We’re going to fight to elect people who really represent the people. The people like you, who have gone through so much. So I know my father is going to be in that fight, he’s going to keep going,” Trump stated. “I know we’re up against a lot, we always have been. You know, the media that’s so stacked against us, they put up a study from NYU, one of the most liberal universities probably anywhere on the planet that said there’s no conservative bias in media or otherwise.”

A former Trump advisor confirmed President Trump is expected to be involved in the 2022 midterm elections to help Republicans win back the majority in Congress.

