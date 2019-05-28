Trending

Don Jr. rips Rep. Swalwell after tweet on white identity

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:46 AM PT — Tuesday, May 28, 2019

The president’s eldest son is taking aim at Democrat presidential candidate Eric Swalwell over his comments on identity.

In a tweet Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. said it’s “hard to believe that this isn’t a parody account” in response to Swalwell sharing a recent interview on the site.

In the interview, released Tuesday, the California Democrat contends he — “may be another white guy, but will pass the mic” — to people who have the experience he does not.

“A white guy who doesn’t see other identities or understand other experiences should not be president — I do, and where there would be gaps in my knowledge or my experience, I will pass the mic to people who do have that experience,” he stated.

This comes as Swalwell appears to be struggling to gain traction in the crowded Democrat primary, with most polls showing him near the bottom of the field.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., departs as the Senate and the House of Representatives shut down for the week-long Memorial Day recess, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 23, 2019. Swalwell, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee and the House Judiciary Committee, is one of more than 20 Democrats running for president. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

