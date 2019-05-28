Don Jr. rips Rep. Swalwell after tweet on white identity

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:46 AM PT — Tuesday, May 28, 2019

The president’s eldest son is taking aim at Democrat presidential candidate Eric Swalwell over his comments on identity.

In a tweet Tuesday, Donald Trump Jr. said it’s “hard to believe that this isn’t a parody account” in response to Swalwell sharing a recent interview on the site.

Hard to believe that this isn’t a parody account. https://t.co/ExJPYjMPnA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 28, 2019

In the interview, released Tuesday, the California Democrat contends he — “may be another white guy, but will pass the mic” — to people who have the experience he does not.

“A white guy who doesn’t see other identities or understand other experiences should not be president — I do, and where there would be gaps in my knowledge or my experience, I will pass the mic to people who do have that experience,” he stated.

This comes as Swalwell appears to be struggling to gain traction in the crowded Democrat primary, with most polls showing him near the bottom of the field.