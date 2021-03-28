Trending

Don. Jr. blasts Dems ‘draconian’ gun measures

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 12: Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, leaves following a second closed-door interview with members of the Senate Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill June 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump Jr. negotiated limitations with the committee after it issued a subpoena for his testimony, which will include questions about a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with a Russian lawyer promising incriminating information about Hillary Clinton. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:40 AM PT – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Donald Trump Jr. released a new video explaining how Democrats want to take away Americans’ guns, but keep them for themselves.

Posting to social media Saturday, Trump said the Democrats just want Americans to follow rules they come up with, but have no intention of actually following themselves. He added they don’t understand the subject matter, the types of weapons or the policies they want to put in place.

Trump went on to say Democrats have no intention of being reasonable, they just want to take away the ability of citizens to defend themselves.

“The second they get something, the next day they’re starting their attack back on your freedoms to get the next thing, and the next, and the next,” Trump said. “And it’s a death by a thousand cuts to the point by which you’re going to wake up one day with no rights, no freedoms, no ability to defend yourself or your family.”

He emphasized their plans won’t have the intended effect.

“As we know, bad people, people who are criminals, don’t actually follow laws. That’s why the fact that murder is illegal doesn’t prevent murder from happening,” Trump stated. “Because bad guys don’t follow laws, only good guys do.”

Trump added Democrats should look at themselves first, pointing to Hunter Biden’s recent gun-related scandal in which he may have committed several felonies.

“If it was me, I’d be in jail right now,” Trump said. “If it were you, you’d be in jail right now. You’d be culpable for this disaster, but because it’s Hunter Biden, he can get away with it.”

He urged Americans to not sit idly by, and said he will play by the rules but will continue to call out the nonsense of the current administration

