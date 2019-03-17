Dolphins sign quarterback Fitzpatrick to two-year deal



Nov 18, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) look to throws against the New York Giants in the 1st quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports Nov 18, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14) look to throws against the New York Giants in the 1st quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

March 17, 2019

The Miami Dolphins reportedly signed 36-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to a two-year deal on Sunday, two days after trading Ryan Tannehill to the Tennessee Titans.

The journeyman Fitzpatrick joins his third AFC East organization and eighth team overall.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal was worth $11 million, with incentives that could boost the total to $17 to $20 million.

The Dolphins are hoping for some “Fitzmagic” in South Beach. Last season with Tampa Bay, Fitzpatrick made headlines by becoming the first player in NFL history to throw for 400-plus yards in three consecutive games.

While juggling the Buccaneers’ starting job with Jameis Winston, Fitzpatrick finished the season with a 2-5 record. He completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,366 yards, 17 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He played previously in the AFC East as a starter with the Buffalo Bills (2009-12) and the New York Jets (2015-16). His best season was with New York in 2015 when he went 10-6 and set career highs in passing yards (3,905) and touchdowns (31).

Fitzpatrick began his career with the then-St. Louis Rams (2005-06) and has also played for the Cincinnati Bengals (2007-08), Tennessee Titans (2013) and Houston Texans (2014).

In 141 games (126 starts) he owns a 50-75-1 record with 29,357 passing yards, 190 touchdowns and 148 interceptions.

–Field Level Media