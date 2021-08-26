Dollar Tree cuts full-year earnings forecast



FILE PHOTO: A Dollar Tree sign is seen outside the store in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott FILE PHOTO: A Dollar Tree sign is seen outside the store in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

August 26, 2021

(Reuters) – Dollar Tree Inc cut its full-year profit forecast on Thursday as the discount retailer joined rival Dollar General Corp in flagging that surging supply chain costs were pinching its margins.

The company said it now expects fiscal 2021 earnings per share of $5.40 to $5.60, compared with its prior forecast of $5.80 to $6.05.

