Dollar index holds gains after construction spending falls



FILE PHOTO: A U.S. five dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration FILE PHOTO: A U.S. five dollar note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration

March 4, 2019

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar on Monday held its earlier gains against a basket of currencies even as government data showed domestic construction spending unexpectedly fell in December, supporting the view the U.S. economy was losing momentum in late 2018.

At 10:05 (1505 GMT), the ICE index that tracks the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was up 0.18 percent at 96.701.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)