Dollar General narrows annual sales forecast



FILE PHOTO: A person exits a Dollar General store in Mount Rainier, Maryland, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A person exits a Dollar General store in Mount Rainier, Maryland, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott/File Photo

December 2, 2021

(Reuters) – Dollar General Corp narrowed its full-year sales forecast on Thursday, as returning consumer appetite for discretionary items help counter easing demand for groceries.

The company now expects fiscal 2021 net sales to grow between 1% and 1.5%, compared with its prior forecast of an increase of 0.5% to 1.5%.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)