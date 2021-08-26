U.S. dollar stores see profit hit as transportation costs bite



Dollar General shopping carts are seen outside a store in Mount Rainier, Maryland, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott Dollar General shopping carts are seen outside a store in Mount Rainier, Maryland, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

(Reuters) – Top two U.S. dollar stores said on Thursday their full-year profits will take a bigger hit than feared due to surging transportation costs, with Dollar Tree Inc warning of a potential hit to inventories.

Dollar Tree shares fell 5% after the company cut its full-year profit forecast and rival Dollar General Corp dropped 3.7%.

Increasing freight costs caused by bottlenecks at ports as economies reopen and other pandemic-caused global supply-chain disruptions have hit all industries, and could especially torment dollar stores that operate on razor-thin margins.

Dollar Tree said it now expects its ocean carriers to fulfill only 60%-65% of their freight commitments, down from a previous outlook of 85%.

The company also said spot market rates for ocean freight from China had hit all-time highs, and jumped more than 20% since May.

“The Dollar Tree banner is highly sensitive to freight costs, and while the company does not expect these conditions to be permanent, the company continues to undertake steps to mitigate the impact from freight,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Dollar General said higher transportation costs significantly contributed to an 80 basis point decline in its second-quarter gross profit margin.

It now expects fiscal 2021 earnings per share of $9.60 to $10.20, below analysts’ average estimate of $10.24, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The disappointing profit outlook comes despite better-than-expected second-quarter sales as government stimulus checks and advance child tax credits boost consumer spending power at its stores.

Dollar Tree expects fiscal 2021 earnings per share of $5.40 to $5.60, compared with its prior forecast of $5.80 to $6.05.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)