Dollar gains on upbeat U.S. services, housing data

March 5, 2019

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The dollar rose further against the euro and yen on Tuesday as stronger-than-forecast data on new home sales in December and services industries in February reduced some worries about a deceleration in U.S. economic growth.

At 10:18 a.m. (1518 GMT), the euro was down 0.32 percent at $1.1304, while the greenback was 0.17 percent higher at 111.94 yen.

