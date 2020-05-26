Euro, riskier currencies buoyed as investor sentiment improves



FILE PHOTO: An employee shows U.S. dollars banknotes at a money changer in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 24, 2018. Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak/via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: An employee shows U.S. dollars banknotes at a money changer in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 24, 2018. Antara Foto/Hafidz Mubarak/via REUTERS

May 26, 2020

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON (Reuters) – The euro got a boost on Tuesday from a weaker dollar as growing optimism about a global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic supported riskier currencies, though Sino-U.S. tensions kept the mood in check.

The trade-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars and Norwegian crown each rose more than 1% versus the U.S. dollar. The Chinese yuan, a barometer of U.S.-China relations, was mostly left behind by a rally in other Asian currencies.

“At the moment the euro is torn between political risks on the one hand and positive sentiment on the markets as a result of further easing of the corona-related restrictions on the other. This morning, the latter is dominating, allowing it to appreciate against the dollar,” said Thu Lan Nguyen, a currency analyst at Commerzbank.

“However, in view of the continued disagreements within the EU about a corona recovery fund, the single currency is likely to run out of steam quite quickly in euro-dollar,” she said.

The euro was last up 0.6% at $1.0960 <EUR=EBS>, having rallied to $1.0973, its strongest since Thursday, while the dollar was down by 0.5% against a basket of currencies at 99.21 <=USD>.

(Graphic: Dollar falls as risks on stays, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/bdwvkdrwnpm/Dollar%20falls%20as%20risks%20on%20stays.png)

The mood among German exporters recovered somewhat in May after a “catastrophic” April, the first full month of coronavirus lockdown measures in Europe’s largest economy, the Ifo institute said on Tuesday.

Japan ended its state of emergency on Monday, while Britain said it will reopen thousands of shops, department stores and shopping centres next month.

Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar rose was flat at 107.65 <JPY=EBS>.

“Investors remain in risk-seeking mode, encouraged by ongoing progress in suppressing COVID-19, which is allowing the gradual reopening of economies,” said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at MUFG.

“At the same time, the unprecedented amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus that has been put in place in recent months is providing support for risk assets,” Hardman said.

The Australian dollar was last up 1.3% at 0.6626 <AUD=D3> an 11-week high. The New Zealand dollar also rose 1.3% to 0.6184 <NZD=D3>, also an 11-week high.

The Norwegian crown jumped 1.3% versus the U.S. currency to hit 9.9275 <NOK=D3>.

Sterling traded up 1% at $1.2326, a two-week high <GBP=D3>. Against the euro, the recovery was more moderate, up 0.4% at 88.99 pence <EURGBP=D3>.

The Chinese yuan was last trading up 0.1% in the offshore market at 7.1404 <CNH=EBS>.

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga, editing by Larry King, Kirsten Donovan)