DOJ to hold briefing on ‘significant merger enforcement action’



FILE PHOTO: Makan Delrahim, Assistant Attorney General of the Antitrust Division, U.S. Department of Justice, speaks at the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Makan Delrahim, Assistant Attorney General of the Antitrust Division, U.S. Department of Justice, speaks at the 2019 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

July 26, 2019

By David Shepardson

(Reuters) – U.S. Justice Department said Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim of the department’s Antitrust Division will announce a significant merger enforcement action on Friday.

The justice department is set to announce that it is approving the merger of Sprint Corp <S.N> and T-Mobile US Inc <TMUS.O> at a press event on Friday, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The expected approval will come with conditions and a consent decree that will include the carriers selling assets to Dish Network Corp <DISH.O>, people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

T-Mobile is awaiting approval for its $26.5 billion deal to buy smaller rival Sprint, as the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier seeks scale to compete with bigger rivals such as Verizon Communications Inc <VZ.N> and AT&T Inc <T.N>.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)