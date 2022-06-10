DOJ sues small town of Harrison, N.Y.

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 10:28 AM PT – Friday, June 10, 2022

The Department of Justice is suing a small town in New York over alleged gender discrimination. This week, the US Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of New York filed the lawsuit on behalf of a female member of the Harrison Fire Department.

Former firefighter Angela Bommarito joined the Harrison Fire Department in 2015 where prosecutors allege senior firefighter Henry Mohr stalked and harassed her. Prosecutors claimed the department created a hostile work environment by allowing the plaintiff to do such things after she tried to end a sexual relationship with him.

United States sues the Town/Village of Harrison, New York and its fire department for discrimination and sexual harassmenthttps://t.co/ERsLGGZM79 — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) June 8, 2022

According the the suit, the Harrison Police Chief made sure the allegations would not be investigated. The DOJ is seeking damages for the plaintiff and for the town to implement a gender discrimination and harassment program.

In the meantime, the Department of Justice said Bommarito has suffered monetary damages, humiliation, emotional distress, and loss of enjoyment of life as a result of the actions of Mohr and Harrison town officials.