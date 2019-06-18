DOJ stops Paul Manafort’s transfer to solitary confinement on Rikers Island

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:41 AM PT — Tuesday, June 18, 2019

The Department of Justice stepped in to halt plans by New York officials, who were seeking to transfer Paul Manafort to solitary confinement.

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen informed Manhattan prosecutors he will oversee Manafort’s placement ahead of his state trial.

This follows a previous ruling which approved the transfer at the request of the New York City district attorney.

Manafort was set to be moved from a Pennsylvania federal prison to Rikers Island to be housed in solitary confinement for his own safety.

The facility has been home to a slew of high-profile and violent criminals over the years.

Manafort is set to appear in court for arraignment in the coming weeks.