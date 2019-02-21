DOJ, SEC subpoena Johnson & Johnson over baby powder products

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:16 AM PT — Thursday, February 21, 2019

Johnson & Johnson has been in the spotlight after a Reuters report stated the company failed to disclose critical test information on its products from regulators and the public. Officials are now seeking answers.

On Wednesday, the company confirmed it received subpoenas from the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission.

This comes after the Reuters investigation, released in December, found that Johnson & Johnson knew for decades that its talc and powder products sometimes contained traces of asbestos. The report also revealed the company failed to share the results to regulators and the public.

Johnson & Johnson chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky responded to the report’s findings and defended the company.

“For over 100 years, Johnson & Johnson has known that the talc in our baby powder is the purest, safest, pharmaceutical grade talc on Earth,” he stated. “Very importantly, if we believe our products are unsafe they would be off the shelves and out of the markets immediately.”

Johnson & Johnson is facing lawsuits from some 13,000 plaintiffs, who allege the talc in its products caused cancer. This includes thousands of women with ovarian cancer.

The company said it plans to fully cooperate with the latest inquiries, while defending its products.