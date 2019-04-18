DOJ releases 500 pages of Mueller investigation memos

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:00 PM PT — Saturday, November 2, 2019

The Department of Justice has released 500 pages of documents related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 election.

The documents came Saturday in response to a series of Freedom of Information Act suits filed by BuzzFeed News and CNN. The collection included recorded communications between key Trump administration members and summaries of FBI interviews of witnesses. BuzzFeed said new records will be released every month for the next eight years.

The DOJ has reportedly pushed back against releasing the full amount of documents created, saying it could total 18 billion pages.

The release comes almost exactly one month after the DOJ said it would release the memos, which were described as the backbone of the Mueller report. The department had previously released a shorter, redacted version back in April, which alleged that the special counsel found no “conclusive” evidence of obstruction of justice.