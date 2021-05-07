Trending

DOJ official who attacked President Trump’s son sends letter to Ariz. lawmakers questioning ballot security

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 21, 2021 file photo, officials unload election equipment into the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the state fairgrounds in Phoenix. Maricopa County officials began delivering equipment used in the November election won by President Joe Biden on Wednesday and will move 2.1 million ballots to the site Thursday so Republicans in the state Senate who have expressed uncertainty that Biden's victory was legitimate can recount them and audit the results. (AP Photo/Matt York)

UPDATED 7:47 AM PT – Friday, May 7, 2021

The Department of Justice’s Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Pamala Karlan, has questioned the security of ballots in regards to the ongoing election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona.

In a letter to the state Senate president Wednesday, Karlan said she’s worried about the participation of the firm Cyber Ninjas in the audit. She expressed her concern that county officials are no longer in control of election systems and ballots.

This comes after Karlan took heat from critics in 2019 when, during President Trump’s impeachment hearings, she took aim at his youngest son. She did later apologize for the comment, noting she regretted saying it.

 

Meanwhile, critics have pointed out the Arizona ballots are in a caged area under 24-hour surveillance and are more secure than when they were at the county tabulation center.

