DOJ official who attacked President Trump’s son sends letter to Ariz. lawmakers questioning ballot security

UPDATED 7:47 AM PT – Friday, May 7, 2021

The Department of Justice’s Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Pamala Karlan, has questioned the security of ballots in regards to the ongoing election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona.

In a letter to the state Senate president Wednesday, Karlan said she’s worried about the participation of the firm Cyber Ninjas in the audit. She expressed her concern that county officials are no longer in control of election systems and ballots.

#BREAKING the DOJ Civil Rights Division has sent a letter to Senator Fann raising concerns over how the #azaudit is being conducted.

1. Election assets are not under the control of election officials.

2. Reports of door to door canvassing. pic.twitter.com/OaCWvyAM57 — The AZ – abc15 – Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) May 6, 2021

This comes after Karlan took heat from critics in 2019 when, during President Trump’s impeachment hearings, she took aim at his youngest son. She did later apologize for the comment, noting she regretted saying it.

Meanwhile, critics have pointed out the Arizona ballots are in a caged area under 24-hour surveillance and are more secure than when they were at the county tabulation center.