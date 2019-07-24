DOJ launches anti-trust probe, looks at companies dominating searches, social media

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:28 AM PT — Wednesday, July 24, 2019

The Justice Department is opening an investigation into big tech corporations for alleged anti-trust violations. The department released a statement Tuesday, saying it will examine the practices of online platforms that dominate search results, social media and retail services.

While the statement didn’t say which companies are in the scope of the probe, sources say it will review new threats posed by Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple.

The move marks the latest effort by Attorney General William Barr to take on the tech giants, which is an issue he has focused on since taking office earlier this year.

“I am for vigorous enforcement of our antitrust laws in order to preserve competition, and — as I said — this is going to be an area I’m going to want to get into,” stated Barr. “The thing I’m concerned about are the network effects that are now at work…they’re so powerful that particular sectors could essentially be subsumed into these networks…they are just very powerful network effects because of their size.”

Shares of Facebook, Alphabet and Amazon fell more than a full percentage point following the announcement, although the scope of the probe remains unknown.