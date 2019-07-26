DOJ investigation of Russia probe focusing on ‘smoking gun’ tapes of Papadopoulous

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:23 AM PT — Friday, July 26, 2019

Attorney General William Barr’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe is reportedly honing in on secret recordings of former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulous.

A pair of Department of Justice reportedly said the recordings may exonerate Papadopoulos. Attorney General Barr and U.S. attorney John Durham are looking at why the evidence was not included in surveillance warrant applications.

One source said the tapes are a “smoking gun,” while another alleges the recordings have Papadopoulos saying he did not have any contacts with Russia to obtain “dirt” on Hillary Clinton. The former campaign aide has repeatedly stated he was not working with the Russians.

“All my work was actually dedicated to undermining Russian influence and interests throughout the world yet I find myself somehow as Patient Zero of a Russian conspiracy, and that was the moment when I realized how dominant and how manipulative PSYOPs ( psychological operation) are and unfortunately the media, in many ways, was complicit in this media disinformation campaign and that’s a travesty,” Papadopoulos stated.

Barr and Durham are reportedly also trying to figure out the actual start date of the Russia probe after many reported discrepancies over the years.