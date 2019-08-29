DOJ IG releases Comey report

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:30 AM PT — Thursday, August 29, 2019

According to the top Department of Justice watchdog, disgraced former FBI Director James Comey violated the bureau’s policy. The department’s Inspector General recently released a report on the leaking of classified documents by Comey.

The report says the former head of the nation’s top law enforcement agency broke the rules by writing, keeping and then leaking memos about his conversations with President Trump both during the transition period as well as during his presidency. The findings were referred to the Justice Department for prosecution, but the department decided not to bring a case against Comey.

Now we know why Comey didn’t want to prosecute Clinton—he didn’t see a problem mishandling sensitive information. After clearing her, he did it too! Comey, like Clinton, thinks he’s above the law. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) August 29, 2019

The embattled official admitted to Congress in 2017 that he leaked documents to the media through a friend to ensure the appointment of a special counsel to investigate alleged Russian collusion, but said he did so after he was fired. President Trump has long criticized the former FBI chief for his actions.

“James Comey, well he’s a part of this…he lied to Congress, he leaked,” stated the president. “He’s a liar, a leaker.”

Congressman Jim Jordan, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, released a statement on the report, which says in part:

“Today’s report is a disappointing reminder that the former FBI Director put partisanship and personal ambition over patriotism and his legal obligations to the American people. By leaking his confidential with the President in an attempt to save face in the wake of his firing, Mr. Comey believed he was above the rules of the DOJ.”

Comey took to Twitter to defend himself Thursday, quoting a portion of the Inspector General report which said there was no evidence that classified information contained in the memos was released to the media. The disgraced former official added, he doesn’t need a public apology from those who defamed him, but said a message admitting the purported lies would “be nice.”

DOJ IG "found no evidence that Comey or his attorneys released any of the classified information contained in any of the memos to members of the media." I don’t need a public apology from those who defamed me, but a quick message with a “sorry we lied about you” would be nice. — James Comey (@Comey) August 29, 2019

Read the full report here:

Report of Investigation of Former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey’s Disclosure of Sensitive Investigative Information and Handling of Certain Memoranda