DOJ files motion to dismiss Texas abortion lawsuit

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks following a briefing by Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives director Steven Dettelbach on the progress at the one year anniversary of the launch of the department'sregional firearms trafficking strike forces to address violent crime, at the Department of Justice in Washington, Wednesday, July 20, 2022. (Oliver Contreras/Pool via AP)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 7:09 AM PT – Thursday, July 21, 2022

The Department of Justice has continued to clash with Texas over a federal law requiring hospitals to provide abortions. During a Wednesday press conference, Attorney General Merrick Garland said he plans to file a motion to dismiss the state’s lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services.

The suit, filed last week, seeks to push back against the HHS’s declaration that hospitals must provide abortions as a form of emergency treatment if approved by a doctor. Garland also spoke about what measures he will take to protect abortion access.

“The Justice Department is going to use every tool we have to ensure reproductive freedom,” stated the Attorney General. “We are going to be looking at everything from advising and are doing everything from advising our fellow federal, fellow federal agencies on their authorities to bringing affirmative litigation to entering into private lawsuits on the side of private parties.”

Garland said he plans to enforce the law under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, which carries a $120,000 fine for each violation.

