DOJ denies claims in Flynn case, defends firing of FBI’s McCabe

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:00 PM PT — Saturday, November 2, 2019

The Justice Department is shooting down claims that lawmakers “set up” former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. In a Friday court filing, the DOJ said allegations of institutional abuse against Flynn are “divorced from the facts.”

The 46 page document came in response to a court filing made last week. Flynn’s lawyer, Sidney Powell, argued the adviser was entrapped by Obama holdovers, such as former FBI Director James Comey and former FBI agent Peter Strzok. Powell said Strzok and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page manipulated interview notes to claim Flynn lied when he hadn’t.

Earlier in the week, the attorney laid out the evidence against the FBI officials on One America News.

“I attached a number of exhibits, including a comparison of the FBI interview form between February 10 and 11th that shows dramatic changes to it,” stated Powell. “We included as exhibits the raw notes of the FBI agents and our own transcription of them.”

The DOJ has rejected the accusations, saying they gave Flynn multiple opportunities to tell the truth. Flynn’s lawyers said they plan on responding to the court filing in the near future.

The Justice Department is also defending the 2018 firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. After a “lengthy investigation,” the DOJ said Friday that McCabe lacked honesty in interviews with investigators and agents. It said the standard penalty for these actions is removal from the agency.

McCabe was fired in 2018 after allegedly being less than honest about his role in an FBI probe of the Clinton Foundation. The former FBI official has claimed his removal was part of a plan by President Trump to remove DOJ and FBI employees who were not politically loyal to him.

