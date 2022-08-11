DOJ charges member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in alleged plot to murder John Bolton

OAN Newsroom

The Department of Justice charged a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in connection with an alleged plot to murder former National Security Advisor John Bolton. According to the agency on Wednesday, 45-year-old Shahram Poursafi attempted to arrange the murder of Bolton in retaliation for the January 2020 death of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

The DOJ’s press release states Poursafi asked a US resident to take pictures of Bolton, claiming it was for a book he was writing and later offered individuals $300,000 to kill Bolton. Officials said this is an “egregious example” of Iran perpetrating acts of transnational violence.

“We face a rising threat from authoritarian regimes who seek to reach beyond their own border to commit acts of repression, including inside the United States,” stated Matthew G. Olsen, Assistant Attorney General of the National Security Division. “This is an especially appalling example of the government of Iran perpetrating egregious acts of transnational violence, in violation of US laws and our national sovereignty.”



The DOJ also said former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was a second target in the alleged plot. Poursafi could face up to 10-years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted. However, he remains at large as Iran has no extradition treaty with the US.

