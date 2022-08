OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:06 AM PT – Monday, August 22, 2022

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky recently admitted that mistakes were made by the CDC during the COVID-19 pandemic. One America’s Stella Escobedo caught up with Dr. Stewart Tankersley to get his take on what steps CDC should take to increase trust in the agency.

MORE NEWS: Analyst Warns Of Effects From Inflation Reduction Act