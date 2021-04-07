Doctor slams CDC for delayed virus guidelines

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:05 PM PT – Thursday, April 7, 2021

A doctor has criticized the CDC for its delay on updating coronavirus guidelines. On Tuesday, the dean of Brown University’s School of Public Health, Dr. Ashish Jha, said the CDC should have updated its “Cleaning Household Surfaces” guidelines long before this week.

This came after the CDC announced on Monday that soap and water were adequate to keep the virus from spreading on surfaces.

According to @CDCgov, the risk of getting #COVID19 by touching a contaminated surface is considered low. Follow @CDCgov, State, and local guidelines, including wearing masks, good ventilation, social distancing, hand washing, and cleaning surfaces. https://t.co/XHrvXNCHwW pic.twitter.com/N9jh8T3iEu — U.S. EPA (@EPA) April 5, 2021

“Basic hand hygiene is really important,” Dr. Asish Jha said during an interview with CNBC. “A little wipe down is fine, but let’s not obsess. Let’s not wipe down groceries. I stopped recommending people do it. I don’t understand what took CDC so long to really be clear about this. This virus is spread through the air, it is not spread through surfaces largely. We’ve got to focus on keeping the air clean.”

The doctor also slammed the CDC for its inconsistency with public health messaging, saying it has been a pattern over the course of the pandemic.