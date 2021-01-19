DNI Ratcliffe: Intelligence Community covered up Chinese attempts to influence 2020 election

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:50 PM PT – Tuesday, January 19, 2021

President Trump’s top spy chief has unleashed on the Intelligence Community.

John Ratcliffe laid out concerns about the politicization of China election interference in a memo released on Monday, saying the Intelligence Community failed to accurately report on evidence. He said certain actors in the IC did not want to bring evidence forward due to an “alternative viewpoint” of the administration’s policies.

🔥 DNI John Ratcliffe: China interfered with 2020 U.S. elections, CIA has political bias pic.twitter.com/irqkTiXlsd — A Safe Place for Rational Thinking (@aspfrt) January 17, 2021

“From my unique vantage point as the individual who consumes all of the U.S. government’s most sensitive intelligence on the People’s Republic of China, I do not believe the majority view expressed by Intelligence Community (IC) analysts fully and accurately reflects the scope of the Chinese government’s efforts to influence the 2020 federal elections,” Ratcliffe stated.

Ratcliffe alleged CIA members actively suppressed analysis claiming there was Chinese involvement, all the while pushing the Russian collusion hoax.

This isn’t the first time Ratcliffe warned about concerns from China. In December, he sounded the alarm about different ways China had infiltrated American politics.

“Through blackmail, through bribery, through overt and covert influence trying to make sure that only laws that are favorable to China are passed,” Ratcliffe stated.

Ratcliffe said he has moved resources within the Intelligence Community to make China the number one focus of the incoming administration. He urged Biden to continue to take it seriously, citing China as the biggest threat to the U.S. since World War II.